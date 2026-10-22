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Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship

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The exhibition titled "No Idea is Final", was previewed on Wednesday and opens on Thursday at Bikaner House in Delhi.

Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship
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Raihan Vadra’s Protest Photos Pulled Down: Priyanka called is censorship

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Pulling down the pictures of recent Delhi protests ahead of a solo exhibition by artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Vadra, has come under sharp criticism from Priyanka. She said, “When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn't know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect.”

The exhibition titled "No Idea is Final", was previewed on Wednesday and opens on Thursday at Bikaner House in Delhi.

In her message to Raihan, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You stand for what is true, and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be." She termed the act as “ridiculous and muzzling of the voice of youth across the nation. Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist," she said.

According to Raihan, on Wednesday he was told at 3.30 pm that if the images are not taken down by 5 pm, the show will be cancelled. He claimed that he had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show well in advance with the Bikaner House management.

It is learnt that a few hours ago, about 74 photographs spread over two large rooms were taken down by the authorities of the Bikaner House

Raihan said none of the images "gave out any political message and only documented the protests over the last six months". He said, "I felt it is my duty as an Indian artist, not just because I am doing a show right now, but it is my duty as an Indian artist to document what is going on... They are censoring the work of artists; I don't know what they are scared of. They even went to the extent of removing the picture of the Indian flag," he added.

When asked the reason for the photographs being removed, Raihan claimed that the Bikaner House administration said "Given the current context and political climate in India, this is not the right time to show those images".

"So I made the argument that first of all, you can't say don't show political art because all art is political. There is no art without politics," he said.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Raihan Vadra ExhibitionPriyanka Gandhi VadraBikaner House ControversyArt Censorship DebateDelhi Youth Protests
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