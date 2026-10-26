Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the trial run of the 'Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari' and inspected the six-kilometre route between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, reviewing preparations for the proposed service.

Rekha Gupta took to social media 'X' and said, "The trial run of ‘Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari’ has begun. Today, an inspection of the 6-km route from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur was conducted, and preparations were reviewed. Instructions have been given to officials to pay special attention to cleanliness, security, and passenger convenience."

CM Rekha Gupta further said that our effort is to launch this service before Chhath Mahaparv.

"Our effort is to launch this service before Chhath Mahaparv. People of Delhi will be able to visit Mother Yamuna with their families, enjoy a cruise ride, and get a new spot in the capital itself to celebrate a picnic. This will boost tourism in Delhi, increase local businesses, and open up new employment opportunities. On this occasion, Cabinet colleague Shri Kapil Mishra Ji, along with relevant officials, were also present," she said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the trial runs had commenced, and the boat had been launched into the river. He said the Chief Minister inspected the project in the presence of senior officials.

Describing the initiative as a collaborative effort, Mishra said the project was being implemented jointly by the Central government, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government and Delhi Tourism.

"This is a wonderful project that serves as an example of how setting aside political differences and working together can produce beautiful results," he said.

Mishra added that each cruise ride would last around 30 minutes, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the Yamuna from the water.

The proposed attractions along the riverfront include a musical fountain depicting the story of Maa Yamuna, water sports facilities, a food park and a dedicated children's zone.

He also said that the project had been developed in accordance with the standards prescribed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and applicable environmental regulations.

Meanwhile, Delhi's first Yamuna River cruise service is expected to be formally launched in the coming days after the completion of trial runs.

The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a stretch of approximately four to six kilometres. The ride is expected to offer residents and tourists a new way to experience the national capital's riverfront.

According to officials, tickets for the service will be available online through the Delhi Tourism website.

The initiative aims to establish a new recreational destination in the national capital while promoting tourism, creating livelihood opportunities and encouraging families to explore the Yamuna riverfront.