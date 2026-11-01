Gyanesh must face treason trial

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating vote theft and acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he must be tried for treason. Kharge made the remarks while reading out six allegations against the CEC at the INDIA bloc's symbolic public impeachment proceedings in New Delhi.

The proceedings began at Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar chairing the event.

The INDIA bloc organised the programme to highlight its allegations against Gyanesh Kumar and demand his removal from office. The six charges levelled against the CEC during the proceedings were:

• Conspiring to steal elections: The opposition accused Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating electoral manipulation.