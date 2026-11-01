‘Democracy, Constitution must be protected to celebrate Diwali, Holi’

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Misra Mona on Saturday defended the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, saying that protecting the country's democracy and Constitution was essential to celebrating festivals such as Diwali and Holi.

Speaking to IANS, while responding to concerns that the rally could cause losses to traders and businesses in the national capital, Mona said, "When the country's democracy and Constitution remain safe, only then will we be able to celebrate Diwali and Holi."

About the INDIA bloc rally, she said, "This rally is being organised to save the country's democracy and Constitution. It is a call by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc leaders. Now, it has become a people's movement."

Congress MP Pawan Khera also questioned the concerns raised over the possible impact of the rally on traders, drawing a comparison with a recent BJP programme.