PM showcases 'Rain Forest' attraction at Ekta Nagar

Ekta Nagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the Rain Forest attraction at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district, describing its glass skywalk as a "special feature" offering visitors a view of the Statue of Unity.

In a post on social media platform X after visiting the attraction, PM Modi said: “A wonderful experience awaits you at the Rainforest in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia! Immerse yourself in the beauty of lush greenery and nature. The Skywalk is a special attraction, offering a unique experience. Enjoy breathtaking views of the majestic ‘Statue of Unity.’”

The Prime Minister visited the Rain Forest and Vaman Vriksha Vatika on Saturday as part of his programme marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.