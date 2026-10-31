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INDIA bloc's Nov 1 march to begin from Connaught Place jn to Ramlila Maidan
In Short
Rahul Gandhi announces the INDIA bloc march on Nov 1 from Connaught Place to Ramlila Maidan over alleged voter list irregularities, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
New Delhi: INDIA bloc march on November 1 would begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at the Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday.
Gandhi gave this information during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram. The INDIA bloc has also planned a "mega rally" at Ramlila Maidan over the "vote chori" issue and to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter list irregularities.
INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Kumar has been postponed to October 31 due to the rains in the city. It was earlier scheduled to be held on Friday.