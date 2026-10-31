All six on board killed after Badrinath chopper crashes

DEHRADUN : All six people aboard a helicopter that crashed near Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Friday have died, with rescuers recovering all six bodies, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar said.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd., crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, close to Marwari Bridge, at around 2.20 pm.

It had taken off from Badrinath about an hour earlier and was headed towards Dehradun when the accident occurred. The crash took place amid rain and cloudy conditions, officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether the helicopter was returning from the Badrinath shrine.