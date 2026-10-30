J&K emerging as land of possibilities: LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that the Union Territory is emerging as a land of possibilities where youths are excelling in sports, education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The story of Jammu and Kashmir is no longer confined to the challenges of the past, but it is also the story of the efforts of the present and the possibilities of the future,” Sinha said while addressing participants in a cycle race organised by police here.

Sinha emphasised that a region’s true progress is secured when its youths have access to opportunities, confidence in their abilities, and a strong sense of unity. Felicitating the winners, the Lieutenant Governor said the event reflected the optimism, self-confidence and vibrant spirit of a new Jammu and Kashmir, driven by the energy and talent of its youth.

Sinha commended police for extending their role beyond security and law enforcement through meaningful community outreach initiatives. He said events, like the cycle race, demonstrate a commitment to strengthening trust with citizens by combining discipline with inspiration and duty with social responsibility.

“Initiatives such as ‘Pedal Through Paradise’ are testimony to the fact that the Jammu and Kashmir Police have combined security with compassion, discipline with inspiration, and duty with social commitment, so that bonds of the heart may be forged with the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. The Lieutenant Governor urged stakeholders to work together for peace, progress and a healthy, prosperous and secure Jammu and Kashmir. He congratulated all participants for carrying forward the spirit of positive change through sports.

“It is the collective responsibility of all of us to provide the youth with platforms where their energy receives a positive direction, their talent receives encouragement, and their dreams receive the opportunity to be realised,” he added.