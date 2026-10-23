Left parties, student groups march towards EC HQ, demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

New Delhi: Several Left-Wing organisations, student leaders and civil society members on Friday took part in a protest march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national Capital amid heavy security, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The participants, including members of Left-Wing's All India Students' Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF), gathered near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara at Delhi's Connaught Place to march to the Election Commission’s headquarters near Patel Chowk.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar and political activist Yogendra Yadav also took part in the protest.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said: "The protests will continue uninterrupted. If you shut down one Jantar Mantar, hundreds of Jantar Mantars will emerge. You may silence one person, but you cannot silence the people. This movement will continue in its own form because it is about the most basic democratic rights of the people of this country."

P Sandosh added: "...We will intensify our movement in the coming days, and there will be larger gatherings. We will continue our agitation until the resignation of Mr. Gyanesh Kumar. No one can save him for sure."

Heavy security deployment was also witnessed outside the ECI headquarters and several protesters were detained by the police.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police had advised commuters to avoid affected routes in view of the protest march.

In a post on 'X', the Delhi Traffic Police said: "In connection with the anticipated movement of a large number of people from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara towards Jantar Mantar today, traffic diversions will be in place from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M."

"Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions," it said.

Further, the Traffic Police appealed to motorists to remain patient, follow rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. "Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion," it said.

The protests demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar gained momentum following a media report claiming differences within the poll panel regarding procedures related to the SIR.

Earlier this month, the agitations against the CEC were led by the Opposition INDIA Bloc and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), leading to brief detentions of several leaders.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a nationwide campaign titled 'Save democracy, remove anarchy' to counter the Opposition's criticism of the SIR.



