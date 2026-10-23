Panchayat demands Rs 10 cr per acre circle rate for farmland

New Delhi: The Delhi Panchayat Sangh on Thursday demanded that the circle rate of agricultural land be increased to Rs 10 crore per acre before Diwali, arguing that farmers are being inadequately compensated for land acquired for development.

According to a statement by the organisation, the rural body has also called for a freeze on fresh acquisitions until the revised rates are implemented and a review of compensation for agricultural land acquired since 2000.

Circle rates are the minimum values notified by the government for land transactions and are used to calculate stamp duty and registration charges.

In land acquisition cases, compensation is governed by the applicable acquisition law and is not necessarily limited to the circle rate.

Delhi Panchayat Sangh chief Than Singh Yadav said agricultural land was being acquired at rates lower than those prevailing in neighbouring states, leaving farmers at a disadvantage.

“A farmer’s agricultural land is not merely a piece of land, but their livelihood, the financial security of their family and the future of upcoming generations,” Yadav said. He said the loss of agricultural land deprived farmers of their primary source of income, while many had limited alternative employment opportunities.

Inadequate compensation could therefore leave families facing prolonged financial hardship, he added. The rural body has sought a review of compensation for land acquired from 2000 to date, with payments determined in accordance with applicable laws, eligibility and fair market value, along with other admissible benefits.