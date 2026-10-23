US now India's top LPG supplier: Gor

Jamnagar: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday said his country has become India's largest LPG supplier as he accompanied Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s mega refinery complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Rubio, on a three-day visit to India, and Gor were welcomed at the complex by the Mukesh Ambani family. Gor highlighted a sharp rise in India's imports of American LPG and RIL's planned investment in a new oil refinery in the United States.

"Over the past year, India's imports of US LPG have surged from under 10% to 67%, making the United States India's largest LPG supplier," he said. Gor further said "Reliance's planned investment in the first new US oil refinery in 50 years is another major opportunity to expand American energy production and create jobs."

Rubio described India as a crude oil refining "superpower" and advocates for processing more Venezuelan crude in the country.

Earlier, Rubio met Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai.