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BJP slams Congress govt over tribal neglect
In Short
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party MPs, MLAs and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Komaram Bheem, raising slogans honouring his legacy.
Hyderabad: BJP Telangana unit president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government of neglecting tribal welfare and demanded immediate action on unresolved issues, particularly those concerning Podu lands.
Speaking after paying tributes to tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on his birth anniversary here at the BJP state office, Rao said the government should address the problems of tribal communities instead of making promises during elections.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party MPs, MLAs and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Komaram Bheem, raising slogans honouring his legacy.
Rao recalled Komaram Bheem’s struggle against the Nizam’s rule under the slogan “Jal, Jungle, Zameen” (Water, Forest, Land), which symbolised the fight for tribal rights, land and freedom. He said Bheem’s ideals continued to inspire Telangana’s movements and the wider struggle for tribal empowerment.
The BJP state president criticised the alleged lack of development in tribal and agency areas, citing inadequate medical facilities, roads and schools, besides concerns over the roster system for Scheduled Tribe reservations. He urged the state government to take concrete measures to resolve these issues.
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