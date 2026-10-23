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BJP slams Congress govt over tribal neglect

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Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party MPs, MLAs and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Komaram Bheem, raising slogans honouring his legacy.

BJP Telangana unit president N Ramchander Rao speaking after paying tributes to tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on his birth anniversary at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Thurday
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BJP Telangana unit president N Ramchander Rao speaking after paying tributes to tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on his birth anniversary at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Thurday

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Hyderabad: BJP Telangana unit president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government of neglecting tribal welfare and demanded immediate action on unresolved issues, particularly those concerning Podu lands.

Speaking after paying tributes to tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem on his birth anniversary here at the BJP state office, Rao said the government should address the problems of tribal communities instead of making promises during elections.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, party MPs, MLAs and other leaders also paid floral tributes to Komaram Bheem, raising slogans honouring his legacy.

Rao recalled Komaram Bheem’s struggle against the Nizam’s rule under the slogan “Jal, Jungle, Zameen” (Water, Forest, Land), which symbolised the fight for tribal rights, land and freedom. He said Bheem’s ideals continued to inspire Telangana’s movements and the wider struggle for tribal empowerment.

The BJP state president criticised the alleged lack of development in tribal and agency areas, citing inadequate medical facilities, roads and schools, besides concerns over the roster system for Scheduled Tribe reservations. He urged the state government to take concrete measures to resolve these issues.

K Chandrashekar
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K Chandrashekar

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K Chandrashekar is an experienced content creator/journalist specialising in political and general reporting. With over two decades of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards political, health and transport sectors. Chandrashekar has completed his post-graduation from SD Signodia College/ Osmania University (with a specialization in Commerce). When not immersed in writing, he/she can be found spending time listening to music. Chandrashekar is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing articles. With over 20 years of experience, he has honed her/his craft in various genres, including entertainment or crime or education. Chandrashekar's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched her/his writing with unique perspectives

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Komaram BheemTelangana BJPTribal WelfarePodu LandsTribal Rights
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