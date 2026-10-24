Para gold medallist appointed state commissioner for PwDs

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In Short
The selection process was initiated afresh in July after an earlier exercise, launched in 2024, concluded without the appointment of any candidate. The social welfare department received 18 applications for the post, the statement said.
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has appointed Paralympian and Asian Para Games 2026 gold medallist Suvarna Raj as the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the capital, officials said on Friday. Raj was selected from a panel of three candidates recommended by a search-cum-selection committee constituted under the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, an official statement said.
The selection process was initiated afresh in July after an earlier exercise, launched in 2024, concluded without the appointment of any candidate. The social welfare department received 18 applications for the post, the statement said.
An internal scrutiny committee examined the applications and found 15 of the 18 applicants eligible for further consideration, it said. The committee headed by the chief secretary met on August 20 and interacted with 13 eligible candidates, who were assessed on their qualifications, professional experience, understanding of the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities, administrative experience and suitability for the post.
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