'People of Delhi to thank for dip in air pollution': Sirsa praises efforts after Delhi logs 'moderate' AQI

New Delhi: Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said on Monday that the AQI in the city was at a 'moderate level', while thanking the people of the national Capital for the outcome.

“I thank the people of Delhi today. Even today, the AQI is 'moderate', around 180, while yesterday it was 153. The Delhi government, our colleagues in the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Traffic Police and the citizens of Delhi have continuously provided tremendous support,” the Delhi minister said.

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187 at 8 a.m. on Monday, placing the national Capital in the 'moderate' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reading indicated a slight improvement in the city's overall air quality, although several monitoring stations continued to report elevated pollution levels.

Data from various monitoring stations showed considerable differences in air quality across the city. Burari recorded an AQI of 128, followed by Badarpur at 125, Nangloi at 150, JNU at 157 and Mandir Marg at 165. Meanwhile, higher readings were reported at Jahangirpuri (251), R.K. Puram (233), CRRI Mathura Road (231), Punjabi Bagh (229), Narela (227), Mundka (226) and Vivek Vihar (240).

Sirsa said, that the AQI was better due to the efforts of the people and it is only because of public participation that this could be controlled in Delhi.

“I especially want to thank the neighbouring states and the police officers of neighbouring districts. For the past three days, you must have seen that the police there have continuously been preventing polluting vehicles from entering Delhi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma addressed concerns over the reappearance of white foam in the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja near Okhla Barrage in Delhi on Saturday, with visuals showing a layer of foam spread across the river stretch flowing towards Kalindi Kunj.

Parvesh Verma, said, “The length of the Yamuna in Delhi is 52 kilometres. There is no foam anywhere along these 52 kilometres. Where Delhi’s boundary ends and Uttar Pradesh begins, there is only an endpoint where foam is visible because there is a very large waterfall there.”

He added, “When the water falls from above, foam forms there.”

“Preparations for Chhath Puja have been made even better than last time. More ghats are being built in Delhi, and the Delhi Jal Board will provide clean water at these ghats. Preparations are progressing very well. Instructions have been given to all officials, and our tenders have already been completed. Preparations are going very well,” he added.

The reappearance of white foam near Kalindi Kunj has drawn attention to the river's persistent pollution problems. The development comes days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the government's initiatives to rejuvenate the Yamuna and described the inauguration of infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 9,000 crore as a joyful occasion for residents.

Significantly, the city's air quality has been affected primarily by fine particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10. Monitoring stations have reported varying pollution levels, with some locations recording relatively lower readings while several others continued to experience deteriorating conditions.

With air quality in Delhi-NCR deteriorating to the ‘poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last week invoked Stage 1 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb further pollution.

Under the first stage, the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open-air eateries is prohibited. The operation of diesel generator sets is also restricted, except for essential and emergency requirements.



