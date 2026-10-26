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Director Rajakumaran, actress Devyani's daughter Priyanka Rajakumaran to play female lead in ‘Black Night Boys’
In Short
Amaljith, who has appeared in television serials and who is popular on social media, plays the lead in ‘Black Night Boys’.
Chennai: Priyanka Rajakumaran, the daughter of well known Tamil film director Rajakumaran and Tamil actress Devyani, is to next play the female lead in director Sembar V. Murugesan's upcoming film 'Black Night Boys', which has now gone on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony.
Amaljith, who has appeared in television serials and who is popular on social media, plays the lead in ‘Black Night Boys’.
The film is being produced by Arul Murugann Picture A Ramamurthy and Dream Runway 26th Century's KI Manikandan (Vimal G).
Sources close to the unit of the film say that the upcoming film has been packaged as a complete family entertainer and that the film will seek to deliver a beautiful love story aimed at today’s youth while offering entertainment for audiences of all ages.
The sources added that the film, which will have romance and engaging entertainment at its core, will seek to appeal to family audiences.
KI Manikandan, popularly known as Vimal G, who will be one of the producers of the film, will seek to bring his experience as a production supervisor to the making of ‘Black Night Boys’, the sources point out. Drawing on his expertise in film production, planning, and coordination, they say Manikandan will be actively involved in the task of ensuring that the film comes out as an an engaging entertainer.
Directed by Sembar V. Murugesan, the film boasts of an outstanding technical team. Cinematography for the film will be by one of the best in the business, Manoj Paramahamsa.
More significantly, one of south India's finest music directors, Joshua Sridhar, who is best known for having scored the music for the cult classic 'Kaadhal', will be composing the music for this film.
T. Muthuraj has taken over the responsibility of the film's production design while editing for the film will be by the efficient editor, Elango. Art direction for the film will be by Kannan S.
While stunts in the film are to be choreographed by PC Stunts, dances in the film are to be choreographed by the renowned dance master Baba Bhaskar. Lyricist Pa. Vijay is to pen the lyrics for the songs in the film.
Director Rajakumaran, actress Devyani's daughter Priyanka Rajakumaran to play female lead in ‘Black Night Boys’
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