Prakasam police pay homage to martyrs

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector P Raja Babu and Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju paid floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial on Wednesday, observing Police Martyrs Commemoration Day at district police office in Ongole. They also held a memorial parade at the parade ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Raja Babu said police work is a great service that builds people’s trust. He said 154 police personnel gave their lives on duty across the country this year. He added that crime has come down in the district over the past year. He also praised progress in road safety and the protection of women. He asked the police to stay alert to cybercrimes and learn modern technology.

SP Harshavardhan Raju said that ten personnel died in a clash with Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959. They observe this day in their memory. He said the Government of India has recently declared October 21 as National Police Day. He also said that 12 police personnel from Prakasam district have lost their lives on duty since last September. He offered deep condolences to their families.

Additional SP N Yugandhar Babu read out the names of the 154 martyrs. The Collector gave gifts to the martyrs’ families and flagged off a rally. Deputy Transport Commissioner R Suseela, other senior officers and family members took part.