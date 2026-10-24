18 YSRCP candidates filed nominations after SC intervention: Bhumana

Tirupati: Eighteen YSRCP candidates on Friday successfully filed their nominations for local body elections at the district Collectorate in the presence of about 20 police personnel, following Supreme Court’s intervention, said party regional coordinator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Addressing the media, he alleged that party candidates were earlier obstructed from filing nominations at several places across the State. “Some nomination papers, including those of women candidates, were snatched and candidates were prevented from reaching nomination centres despite police,” he stated. Bhumana further alleged that TDP leaders were threatening four YSRCP division corporator candidates to withdraw their nominations. He criticised that senior party leaders were placed under house arrest in several districts and their party candidates attempting to file nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections were attacked or threatened. The YSRCP leader demanded that authorities ensure candidates can file nominations without hindrance and called for the elections to be conducted in a free and fair manner.