- Kotamreddy family steps up campaign for Nellore municipal polls
- Moderate rains disrupt life in Nellore
- MP seeks support for coalition candidates
- NDA faces rebel trouble in urban local body polls
- ‘Parmatam Darshan’ building opened
- BJD slams BJP leaders’ remarks on Naveen’s age
- ICMR and NIE teams visit KGH
- RMC students shine in national competitions
18 YSRCP candidates filed nominations after SC intervention: Bhumana
In Short
Addressing the media, he alleged that party candidates were earlier obstructed from filing nominations at several places across the State.
Tirupati: Eighteen YSRCP candidates on Friday successfully filed their nominations for local body elections at the district Collectorate in the presence of about 20 police personnel, following Supreme Court’s intervention, said party regional coordinator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.
Addressing the media, he alleged that party candidates were earlier obstructed from filing nominations at several places across the State. “Some nomination papers, including those of women candidates, were snatched and candidates were prevented from reaching nomination centres despite police,” he stated. Bhumana further alleged that TDP leaders were threatening four YSRCP division corporator candidates to withdraw their nominations. He criticised that senior party leaders were placed under house arrest in several districts and their party candidates attempting to file nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections were attacked or threatened. The YSRCP leader demanded that authorities ensure candidates can file nominations without hindrance and called for the elections to be conducted in a free and fair manner.
Enough clean chits to China: Kharge questions Modi
Andhra Pradesh: ZPTC, MPTC polls may be postponed to November 5
Gujarat: Vadodara civic body clears land allotment for Yusuf Pathan
Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan hits back at three women predecessors of CPI-M over criticism
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)