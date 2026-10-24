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18 YSRCP candidates filed nominations after SC intervention: Bhumana

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Addressing the media, he alleged that party candidates were earlier obstructed from filing nominations at several places across the State.

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
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Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

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Tirupati: Eighteen YSRCP candidates on Friday successfully filed their nominations for local body elections at the district Collectorate in the presence of about 20 police personnel, following Supreme Court’s intervention, said party regional coordinator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Addressing the media, he alleged that party candidates were earlier obstructed from filing nominations at several places across the State. “Some nomination papers, including those of women candidates, were snatched and candidates were prevented from reaching nomination centres despite police,” he stated. Bhumana further alleged that TDP leaders were threatening four YSRCP division corporator candidates to withdraw their nominations. He criticised that senior party leaders were placed under house arrest in several districts and their party candidates attempting to file nominations for MPTC and ZPTC elections were attacked or threatened. The YSRCP leader demanded that authorities ensure candidates can file nominations without hindrance and called for the elections to be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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YSRCPBhumana Karunakar ReddyAP ElectionsTirupati NewsNomination ControversyAP Local Body Elections 2026
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