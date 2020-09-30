2-day curriculum implementation programme held at SPMC-W

Tirupati: The Medical education unit of SVIMS – Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMC-W), Tirupati, conducted a two-day curriculum implementation support programme for competency-based medical education. It was held following the guidelines of MCI/NMC under the aegis of the nodal centre for national faculty development, Christian Medical College, Vellore.



It was necessitated as the Government of India brought in sweeping changes in graduate medical education in the country under which a new curriculum in the form of competency based medical education (CBME) was being implemented from 2019. To train medical teachers on the new curriculum, MCI has been conducting such programmes.

The Director-cum-Vice Chancellor of SVIMS Dr B Vengamma inaugurated the programme on Monday and reiterated the need for proficiency in new curriculum.

While the first day programme focussed on competency based medical education, goals, roles among other things, the second day was devoted to student to doctor – clinical teaching, skills training, assessment in CBME etc.

Dean Dr M Hanumantha Rao, Principal Dr Sharan B Singh, Dr Alladi Moha, Dr Sri Hari Rao and others participated as resource persons.