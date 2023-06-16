5 Shops burnt down in a major fire in Tirupati

Tirupati, June 16: In a major fire in a shopping complex left 5 shops burnt down in G Car Street where pilgrim movement is heavy in the city on Friday.

The fire which broke out in a leading photos and laminations shop soon turned devastating due to the stock of highly inflammable materials stored in the shop. The fire spread to the other shops on the first floor of the building complex where the fire broke out causing heavy damage to the shops. Heavy smokes billowing out added more to the panic gripped the area near Sri Govinda Raja Swamy temple. To extingush the fire, two fire tenders pressed into service and later two more were brought.

TTD also brought two of its fire tenders and along with staff to contain the fire, keeping in view the safety of its ancient wooden chariot of Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple which is 40 ft away across the street.



Municipal Corporation also brought its water tankers and staff for fighting fire which was atlast brought down after struggling for over two hours.

Police who arrived in strength swung into action. Traffic was diverted and people including pilgrims came to temple for Darshan were moved to safety.

TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy along with temple officials dashed to G car Street to oversee the firefighting to ensure safety of Ratham.

Notably, locals also joined including Corporator Narasimha chary, BJP leader Gundala Gopinath and others in fighting the fire, regulating traffic and moving away the pilgrims.