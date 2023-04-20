5G technology, a revolution in India: Union Minister Devusinh J Chauhan

Tirupati: Minister of State for Communications Devusinh J Chauhan visited IIT Tirupati during his two-day tour to the city. Director In-charge Prof Sasi Gumma has briefed him about the overview of the institute and campus development through PPT presentation.

Addressing the students, the minister emphasised on the 5 D's development, demography, digitalisation, deglobalisation and decarbonisation. 5G technology is a revolution in India, providing technology driven and transparent governance is the mandate of the Government of India.

He also praised the campus development and impressed to see the growth of such new IITs using technology like Solar, 5G and creating ponds inside the campus for water storage.

Later, he went for campus tour. Deans, Head of the Departments, Deputy Registrar & PRO were present during his visit.