72.6% turnout in 2nd phase of gram panchayat polls in Tirupati

Tirupati: The second phase of gram panchayat polls are conducted in a peaceful manner in Chittoor district on Saturday. Collector Harinarayan and SP S SenthilKumar inspected various polling centres in Valmikipuram, Pileru and Madanapalle mandals to observe the polling process.

In the second phase, the voters' turnout was recorded as 72.6 per cent till 2.30 pm. As per SEC schedule, district election officials have conducted elections to 277 panchayats in 17 mandals of Madanapalle division on Saturday. The polling percentage has been recorded as 32 per cent at 10.30 am and 63 per cent at 12.30 pm. As per SEC instructions, officials have started the polling process from 6.30 am for 2,842 ward members. Among those 1,734 panchayats were elected unanimously. In total 2,252 aspirants were in fray for ward member posts. The officials have set up 1,751 polling stations for second phase polls across the division. Police deployed heavy police force at 346 hyper-sensitive and 464 sensitive villages to avoid untoward incidents.

Over 83 micro-observers, 53 Zonal Officers and 87 route officers deputed for polling in various villages. Officials enforced section 30 of Police Act and section 144 to prevent untoward incidents. At many villages, elders were seen waiting to cast their votes. All the election staff were seen by wearing masks and hand gloves as per Covid-19 protocol. ASP Mahesh and Madanapalle DSP Ravi Manoharachary supervised the election bandobast arrangements.