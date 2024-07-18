8-yr old girl found dead in Tirupati district

TIRUPATI: An eight-year-old girl was found dead in a forest near Nelaballi village in Doravarsatram mandal of Tirupati district on Wednesday. Authorities suspect she was raped and murdered. Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu stated that the victim was the daughter of a cook who had come from Bihar with about 40 others to work at the Dhanyalakshmi rice mill. The suspect, also a migrant worker from Bihar, allegedly lured the girl with the promise of biscuits before committing the crime.

The girl's parents reported her missing on Wednesday morning, initiating a search. Her body was discovered later in the evening by animal grazers, who alerted the authorities. Naidupeta police arrived at the scene to collect evidence. The body has been sent to a government hospital in Naidupeta for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing.

SP Subbarayudu condemned the act as cruel and assured a thorough investigation, promising that all necessary legal actions would be taken to ensure the culprit is punished. The police are considering a fast-track court to expedite justice and prevent similar incidents. The suspect has reportedly been taken into custody and is being interrogated.