Amara Hospital celebrates 3rd anniversary

Tirupati: Amara Hospital in Tirupati celebrated its third anniversary on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, hospital chairman Dr Prasad Gourineni said they came from USA to extend services in the motherland and established the hospital.

Amara Raja industries founder Galla Ramachadnra Naidu recalled that Dr Prasad is a renowned doctor in USA and when he expressed his interest to set up hospital in India, they built it in Karakambadi and it has now completed three years.

Hospital MD Dr Ramadevi Gourineni said they have experienced various challenges during the last three years but could successfully overcome them. Former MLA Galla Aruna Kumari, GM Sridhar, COO Dr Madhusudan Rao, Dr Varun, Dr Ravikumar Reddy, CAO Venugopal and others participated.