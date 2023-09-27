‘Amara Raja Better Way Awards’ to recognise rural entrepreneurs

Tirupati: Amara Raja Group has announced the unveiling of ‘ Amara Raja Better Way Awards’. These prestigious awards are designed to acknowledge and celebrate exceptional individuals and entities that stand out in the field of innovative entrepreneurship from rural India. The focus is on those, who are dedicated to ‘improve the quality of life of people by building institutions that provide better access to better opportunities.’



Application process is now open, with October 31, 2023 as the deadline for submissions. A panel of jurors will evaluate the applications by considering their social and community impact as well as their role in creating local employment opportunities. Names of the winners will be announced by December 1 and awards will be presented to them during Amara Raja’s 38th Foundation Day celebrations to be held on December 20.

The awards categories are - Amara Raja Better Way Award for Women Employment, Amara Raja Better Way Award for Rural Income Generation and Amara Raja Better Way Award for Best Agri Based Business.

The applicants must have registered and recognised business entity and should offer products/solutions/services that are actively present in the market. Must have a proven track record of generating employment opportunities for local communities and should have a clean financial record over the past three years. They need to provide latest financial audit statement, showcasing reasonable revenue growth and demonstrate the potential for significant social impact.

Announcing the Awards, Amara Raja Group’s co-founder and chairman Jayadev Galla said, “In addition to a substantial cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs, award winners will gain access to a comprehensive year-long mentorship programme covering business development, finance, supply chain and human resources. Ongoing support and guidance will also be extended to help winners continue their trajectory of success.”

Eligible individuals/entities should apply online at www.amararaja.com/about/amararaja-awards.