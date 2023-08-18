  • Menu
Bhumana Karunakar Reddy assures of special measures for devotees who come by walk

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy assures of special measures for devotees who come by walk
TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has announced that special measures will be taken for devotees who visit Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy on foot.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has announced that special measures will be taken for devotees who visit Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy on foot. He conveyed this message during his interaction with devotees who had walked 300 km from Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Bhumana addressed the devotees at Srinivasa Mangapuram Srikalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple and assured them that special arrangements will be made for those who undertake the pilgrimage on foot. He said that God help the common devotees and expressed the TTD's commitment to providing a comfortable and hassle-free experience for such devotees.

It is known that the TTD is taking all steps to ensure that there is no hassles through the walkway at Tirumala. There was a leopard attack on a girl at Alipiri walkway in the last week and the officials have captured the leopard and taking steps to overcome the problem.

