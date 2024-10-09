Child geo-tagging proves helpful for pilgrims

Tirupati: The geo-tagging of children proved very helpful to trace the children who went missing at Tirumala during the Garuda Seva on Tuesday.

The district police took up tagging of children and old people on the occasion of Garuda Seva so as to trace them in case if they go missing. Child tagging teams were set up for tagging children till evening. In all, 35,000 pilgrims were covered under geo-tagging, SP Subbarayudu said.

He also informed that Logendra who was found at Annadanam centre was rescued by child team police who later handed him over to his parents.

Another child Subhadevi who was found alone at Madhavam pilgrim complex and another child Chethan were also rescued. The police through geo-tagging were able to contact the parents. The SP handed over three children to their parents. Meanwhile, Tirumala witnessed an unprecedented crowd for Garuda Seva and estimated more than 3 lakh pilgrims participated in the Vahana Seva, police sources said.