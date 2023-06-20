  • Menu
Chittoor girl wins first place in TANA music competitions

Highlights

Chittoor: Hasini Sai Sri Raaga, a native of Chittoor, has won first place in classical music competitions held at TANA in the US on Saturday. She has...

Chittoor: Hasini Sai Sri Raaga, a native of Chittoor, has won first place in classical music competitions held at TANA in the US on Saturday. She has also won second place in Film Music Competitions organised by TANA. Sri Raaga was studying class X. Sri Raaga’s mother Kalyani was a music master and also conducting music classes. It may be stated here that Sai Sri Raaga was also good dancer too and gave several performances in India and abroad.

