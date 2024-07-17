Collector calls for concerted efforts to promote MSMEs

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar highlighted the State government’s focus on industrial development during a meeting with officials from the Industries Department and the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) here on Tuesday evening.

He emphasised the need for concerted efforts to establish new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and create better employment opportunities for the youth in Tirupati district, which he noted as a favourable region for new industries.

Dr Venkateswar stressed the State government’s commitment to facilitating industrial growth by streamlining the approval process under the single window system.

“The government is taking significant steps to support entrepreneurs by providing timely permits and backing the establishment of new industries,” he stated. He also acknowledged the Chief Minister’s dedication to industrial expansion and job creation.

During the review, the Collector was briefed on various initiatives and current projects, including the Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Srikalahasti Node, Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC), Krishnapatnam Node (Chris City) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Sri City and Menakuru. The status of other industrial zones such as Tada SEZs, Inagalur Hill Top SEZ, EMC 1&2, Pagali Industrial Park and the upcoming IT Park in Chandragiri were also discussed. The Collector urged officials to ensure these projects progress as planned.

The meeting was attended by district industries department officer Pratap Reddy, APIIC joint director of marketing (JDM) Chandra Shekhar and others.