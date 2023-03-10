Complete cancer hospital works on time: TTD JEO

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi directed the officials to complete the ongoing construction works of Sri Balaji International Centre for Advanced Cancer Research on SVIMS Hospital premises within the time schedule. A review meeting was held by the JEO on the status of construction works, infrastructure, machinery and manpower at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati on Thursday.





Speaking on the occasion, she said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen about the construction of this international standard Cancer Research Centre which will go a long way in catering to the needs of cancer patients and conduct of screening tests for early diagnosis. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy have been enquiring about the progress of works at regular intervals. Before March 31, the construction plan, designs should be completed without further delay, she directed the concerned officials.





Any issue shall be discussed with the Chairman and EO and the works shall be taken forward through negotiations with SVIMS, APMSIDC, Skydome from time to time to complete them within time frame, she added. SVIMS Director Dr Vengamma, Cancer Institute Special Officer Dr Jayachandra Reddy, TTD EE Krishna Reddy, APMIDC EE Dhananjaya Reddy and Skydome Director Sushee Papinazath were present.



