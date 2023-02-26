Complete Srinivasa Sethu in fast track mode: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy urged officials concerned to coordinate with Railway officials to complete the major pending works

of Srinivasa Sethu (flyover) like installing of six steel girders so as to complete the flyover on a fast track mode by April 15. Addressing a review meeting along with Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali at the TTD Administrative Building here on Saturday, the EO disclosed that 89 percent of works on Srinivas Sethu were completed and the remaining works will be cleared on a fast pace so as to commission the Sethu by May 15. Among others, he instructed the officials to speed up and complete the pavement works for pedestrians, greenery works at MS Subbulakshmi Circle, painting and other works etc.





It may be noted here that Srinivasa Sethu, flyover which was taken up with an outlay of Rs 650 crore in 2019 was originally scheduled to be completed by March 2020. But for various reasons the much needed flyover was taken up with the joint funding of TTD and Corporation under the Smart City project being delayed causing much inconvenience to the public. TTD officials including joint executive officer Sada Bhargavi, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Corporation Superintendent Engineer Mohan and others were present.











