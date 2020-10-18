CPI to step up stir for completion of TIDCO houses in Padipeta

Tirupati: CPI will step up their stir in a phased manner from October 20 to press the government for the allotment of houses, the construction of which were taken up by APTIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) at Padipeta near the city for providing houses to homeless poor in the city, said party state secretariat member P Haranadha Reddy.

Haranadha Reddy along with local party leaders including district secretary A Rama Naidu, district committee member T Janardhan, city secretary Viswanatham on Sunday visited Padipeta, where TIDCO had taken up the construction of 3,000 houses for homeless poor living in various slums in Tirupati city.

Among the 3,000 houses sanctioned, 1,000 were completed and handed over to the beneficiaries, who occupied them while the remaining 2,000 which is in various stages of construction stopped immediately after the YSRCP came to power, Reddy said demanding resuming construction for completion of works of the remaining houses which were already allotted to the eligible poor in the city.

The beneficiaries who have paid their contribution of one lakh rupees, two years back as their (beneficiary) contribution after the houses were allotted to them were in lurch while stopping of the construction of TIDCO houses costing the exchequer very dearly as crores of government money had already been spent on the much needed housing programme, Reddy said while slamming the government for stalling the TIDCO housing scheme hitting hard the homeless urban poor.