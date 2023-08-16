CREST Foundation to set up ‘Climate Hub’ at SPMVV

Tirupati: Nobel Peace Prize nominee and founder president of CREST Foundation Dr Bart Fisher from Washington took part in ‘Planet Earth 2023-Climate Hub’ programme at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Tuesday. It is a solution framework to convert the campus into India’s first climate hub designed by the foundation.



CREST Foundation is on a mission to build 20 self-sufficient Climate Hubs over the next 10 years. Each Climate Hub will consist of 600 eco-homes, 500 acres of organic farms, food forests, and herbal gardens, an organic shopping market, corporate offices, green schools, a sports and entertainment village featuring 64 varieties of sports, a community kitchen, and a preventive care and wellness health centre.

SPMVV vice-chancellor Prof D Bharathi presented a report on climate action saying that it is to be set to Net Zero by 2050.

She felt that the National Solar Mission and Water Mission are key areas of climate action. Registrar Prof N Rajani said that eco-friendly initiatives could be seen on the campus which helped it from getting NAAC A plus grade.

Former registrar and coordinator of Carbon Neutrality Prof D M Mamatha said that Climate Hub for a women’s university is the first time in India and SPMVV has that credit. Dr Fisher unveiled the brass plaque of the ‘Planet possible 2023-Climate Hub’ and released a few books on climate action.

Former VC of SV University Prof R Rama Murthy spoke on environment and sustainability while Dr Rajender, CEO of CREST presented the Climate Action Report of SPMVV and also presented the solution framework for making SPMVV a climate hub for the first of its kind in India.

Dr Indira Das, associate professor from Woxsen University, Carbon Neutrality convener Dr N Rama Jyothi, co-convener Dr P Snehalatha, deans and other faculty participated.