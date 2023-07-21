  • Menu
Devotees rush increases at Tirumala amid weekend, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshans

Tirumala Temple
Tirumala Temple

All compartments in the queue complex at Tirumala are filled with devotees, and the queue lines have extended beyond their usual limits.

There has been an increase in the number of devotees visiting Tirumala, particularly due to it being a Friday and the weekend. As a result, all compartments in the queue complex are filled with devotees, and the queue lines have extended beyond their usual limits. It is learned that it would took approximately 24 hours for devotees to have Sarvadarshan.

On Thursday, a total of 63,628 devotees visited temple and offered their prayers besides 33,548 devotees offering their hair.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has reported that it has received an income of Rs. 4.26 crore from the Hundi through gifts.

With the influx of devotees, the officials are taking steps to ensure the darshans take place in a smooth manner.

Meanwhile, as announced earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam wil release the Arjitha seva tickets quota for the services such Kalyanam Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and sahasra Deepalankarana Seva for the duration of October 1 to October 31 on. Friday.

