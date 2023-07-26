Live
Devotees rush normal at Tirumala, to take six hours for Sarvadarshans
The rush of devotees in Tirumala on Wednesday is reported to be normal.
The rush of devotees in Tirumala on Wednesday is reported to be normal. This is good news for those planning to have darshan of Srivari today, as the darshan of Swami is taking less time. Devotees are waiting in six compartments for token-free Sarvadarshan.
However, it is important to note that it is taking approximately six hours to complete the visit for Srivari Sarvadarshan.
On Tuesday, a total of 73,137 devotees visited Tirumala and 27,490 devotees offered the hair. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has revealed that the Tirumala Hundi revenue was Rs 4.06 crores on that day.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will release the accomodation quota for the month of October today at 10 am. Earlier, on Tuesday, the TTD has released the additional quota of special entrance darshan for August and September and the regular quota of October 2023.