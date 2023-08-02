Live
- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
Just In
PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
Robust biz model key for startups’ success
Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
Enhance spiritual ambience at SV Museum: TTD EO
Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy urged officials to enhance the spiritual ambience of the SV Museum by recreating the sacred Tirumala temple...
Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy urged officials to enhance the spiritual ambience of the SV Museum by recreating the sacred Tirumala temple environment.
Addressing a review meeting with officials of TCS and Map Institute involved in the development of SV Museum, at the TTD administrative building on Tuesday, the TTD EO asked the officials to speed up works on spiritual ambience in the first zone and in the second zone of Annamaiah gallery, Dhyan mandir, display of ornaments of Srivaru, numismatics and historical artefacts with hologram technology.
Among others he wanted coordinated work of all agencies especially on the 3D display of Swami jewellery and the portrayal of Maha Vishnu to be captivating in the third zone keeping in view that lakhs of devotees visit the museum.
The officials of TCS and Map Institute made a presentation on the progress of the museum works.
Superintendent engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Srivari temple Archakas Ramakrishna Dikshitulu, TTD museum officer Krishna Reddy, museum experts Professor Kulkarni, Shivangi Reddy, MS Reddy, museum architect Sharat, Map Systems official Sharan and TCS programme Director Bhimshekar were also present.