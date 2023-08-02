Enhance spiritual ambience at SV Museum: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy urged officials to enhance the spiritual ambience of the SV Museum by recreating the sacred Tirumala temple environment.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of TCS and Map Institute involved in the development of SV Museum, at the TTD administrative building on Tuesday, the TTD EO asked the officials to speed up works on spiritual ambience in the first zone and in the second zone of Annamaiah gallery, Dhyan mandir, display of ornaments of Srivaru, numismatics and historical artefacts with hologram technology.

Among others he wanted coordinated work of all agencies especially on the 3D display of Swami jewellery and the portrayal of Maha Vishnu to be captivating in the third zone keeping in view that lakhs of devotees visit the museum.

The officials of TCS and Map Institute made a presentation on the progress of the museum works.

Superintendent engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Srivari temple Archakas Ramakrishna Dikshitulu, TTD museum officer Krishna Reddy, museum experts Professor Kulkarni, Shivangi Reddy, MS Reddy, museum architect Sharat, Map Systems official Sharan and TCS programme Director Bhimshekar were also present.