Federal Soft Systems set to make its footprint in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Federal Soft Systems (FSS) has been working on various development products which are very useful, complimented the MD-NBMSME Prof Rajesh Sharma. Participating as chief guest in the product launching of FSS in Tirupati on Friday, he said that they will try to promote the initiatives of FSS too under Make in India programmes.

FSS MD K Kishore, CEO Y Kishore Kumar said that they were trying to bring in revolutionary changes in the IT sector. As part of it, they are going to open their unit in Tirupati by this month end which is having its main office in the USA and units in Hyderabad, Bengaluru etc., Various products relating to Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be introduced across the globe soon.

Participating in the event, Chairman of AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) Konduru Ajay Reddy said that skills training will be acting as vital bridge between academic and industry for which AP government will be establishing 25 skill colleges and one non-IT University and IT university in the state to hone skills for better employability and innovation.

On the occasion, 16 products were launched at the event out of which three are hardware related while others are different kinds of Apps. Speaking to The Hans India, Director of SS Innovations R Satya said they have been developing various kinds of apps. He said that they have associated with FSS to hit the world market which has been coming up with a big theme and a target of investing Rs 100-500 crores in five years.

He said that their motive was to encourage young talent. If youth come to them with new ideas, they will nurture them, share their experience, technical support and provide their space to develop the product for release.

Satya added that they have made several products by imbibing AI. These include Talking Tree, Magik Mat, Drawing Board etc., which are very useful in the learning process of the children. For instance, the AI based Robotic Talking Tree was designed mainly for pre-primary and primary schools which can also be used in airports, hospitals, banks etc.,

So far, 235 units of Talking Tree are functioning across India out of which 54 are in AP and Telangana. By imbibing all languages in it, they want to hit the global market soon. Another Director of SSI N Hari Babu, Dr C Swarajya Lakshmi and others also spoke on the occasion.