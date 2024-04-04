Live
- Karimnagar: 90% discount earns civic bodies record property tax
- Google Search’s ‘more about this page’ feature now available in Hindi
- Women taking the lead in the world of finance: Survey
- Special module to prepare kids for formal education
- Mahabubnagar: Collectorate staff set up Ambali centre
- Essential skills for success in a rapidly changing world
- Mahesh Babu's "Kurchi Madatha Petti" Song Rocks NBA Halftime in the US
- Virat Kohli is the face of Asian Paints’ new launch
- New govt’s task for 100 days
- Weak global cues keep mkts in red for 2nd session
Just In
Former MP Jayaprada visits Tirumala
Highlights
Former MP Jayaprada offered prayer to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Wednesday, on the occasion of her birthday.
Tirumala : Former MP Jayaprada offered prayer to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Wednesday, on the occasion of her birthday.
Later speaking to reporters, she stated that she is ready to campaign for Jana Sena if its chief Pawan Kalyan invites her. She also added that she is ready to contest if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives her ticket.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS