  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Former MP Jayaprada visits Tirumala

Former MP Jayaprada visits Tirumala
x
Highlights

Former MP Jayaprada offered prayer to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Wednesday, on the occasion of her birthday.

Tirumala : Former MP Jayaprada offered prayer to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Wednesday, on the occasion of her birthday.

Later speaking to reporters, she stated that she is ready to campaign for Jana Sena if its chief Pawan Kalyan invites her. She also added that she is ready to contest if Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives her ticket.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X