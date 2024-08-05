GSMU, Amara Hospital ink pact to enable research cooperation

Tirupati: Gomel State Medical University (GSMU) and Amara Hospital have signed a landmark agreement to enhance academic and cultural cooperation in the field of medicine. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to promote training programmes and research collaboration between the two institutions.

Under this agreement, GSMU students will have the opportunity to undergo clinical training at Amara Hospital, while faculty members will participate in professional exchanges and collaborative research projects. The partnership will also facilitate joint research workshops, conferences and cultural events.

This five-year agreement marks an important milestone in the internationalisation of medical education and research. Both institutions are committed to advancing medical science and practice through joint initiatives

Dean, GSMU Dr Karamishou Andre said, “We are delighted to partner with Amara Hospital, a renowned institution in India. This agreement will provide valuable clinical exposure to our students and foster meaningful collaboration among our faculty members”.

Chairman, Amara Hospital Dr Prasad Gourineni said, “We look forward to welcoming GSMU students and faculty members to Amara Hospital. This partnership will enhance our academic and research efforts, promoting innovation in medical science and practice”.

Amara Hospital CAO Venugopala Naidu, DMHO Dr U Sreehari, Medico Abroad Chairman Rajaram, Parents Association President Veera Kiran, Vice-President Priyawardhana Babu and others were present.