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Heavy downpour forces venue changes for Tirumala Parveta Utsavam

Temple priests and devotees offering prayers during the Parveta Utsavam at the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam in Tirumala on Wednesday, following heavy rains
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Temple priests and devotees offering prayers during the Parveta Utsavam at the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam in Tirumala on Wednesday, following heavy rains

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Tirumala: The heavy rains in Tirumala forced temple authorities to conduct the Parveta Utsavam at the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam on Wednesday. Concluding the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken to the venue on a Tiruchi.

Traditionally celebrated on Kanuma day after Makara Sankranti, the ritual is also observed following Navaratri Brahmotsavams held during an Adhika Masam.

TTD officials and temple priests participated in the sacred ceremonies.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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TirumalaParveta UtsavamSri Malayappa SwamySrivari Navaratri BrahmotsavamsTTD
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