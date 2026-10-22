Heavy downpour forces venue changes for Tirumala Parveta Utsavam

Tirumala: The heavy rains in Tirumala forced temple authorities to conduct the Parveta Utsavam at the Vaibhavotsava Mandapam on Wednesday. Concluding the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken to the venue on a Tiruchi.

Traditionally celebrated on Kanuma day after Makara Sankranti, the ritual is also observed following Navaratri Brahmotsavams held during an Adhika Masam.

TTD officials and temple priests participated in the sacred ceremonies.