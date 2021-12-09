IT app for TTD educational institutions soon: EO KS Jawahar Reddy

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to prepare a new IT application for enhancing the quality of education in all TTD Educational Institutions. A review meeting was held in his Chambers at TTD Administrative Building on Wednesday on the new app and also improving TTD

educational institutions performance. Speaking on the occasion, the EO has instructed the IT wing to come out with a student management application. He said the quality of education under the TTD educational institutions including SVIMS medical college should match the level of Sri Venkateswara Degree College at New Delhi performance wise.

The new app should carry the entire academic performance and other related information of the student from the date of his or her joining till he passes out. JEO for Education and Health Sada Bhargavi, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FACAO) Balaji, Devasthanams Educational Officer Govindarajan, IT Chief Sesha Reddy, Chief Information Officer (CIO) Sandeep, representatives from Jio, principals of TTD Educational Institutions were also present.