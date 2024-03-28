Kanipakam temple receives Rs 78.39L

Kanipakam (Chittoor district) : The Kanipakam temple has received Rs 78.39 lakh as Hundi collection for a period of 14 days. The Hundi counting was held here on Wednesday.

Temple executive officer A Venkateshu disclosed that besides cash, devotees also donated 14 grams of gold, 910 grams of silver, and various foreign currencies, including 1,066 US dollars, 50 Australian dollars, 15 British Pounds, and 1 Malaysia Ringgit. These contributions will be utilised for the development of the temple and to enhance the facilities for devotees. Kanipakam temple Dy EO Vani, AEOs Krishna Reddy, Ravindra Babu, Vidyasagar Reddy, Hari Madhava Reddy and Danunjaya, superintendents Kodandapani and Sridhar Babu, temple staff, Union Bank Kanipakam staff and others participated.