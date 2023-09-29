Live
Kurnool: Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour
MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar noted that people should get inspiration from the preachings of Prophet Muhammad
Kurnool/Nandyal : Milad-un-Nabi, which honors the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, was celebrated with utmost devotion by the people of Muslim community across the two districts, Kurnool and Nandyal on Thursday. Kurnool district MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, district Collector Dr G Srijana, MLA MA Hafeez Khan, S G Krishnakanth and others participated in a programme organised at Raj Vihar Centre here.
MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar noted that people should get inspiration from the preaching of Prophet Muhammad and they should be spread among the public. Milad-un-Nabi holds immense significance for Muslims globally as it commemorates the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, the central figure in Islam, he added. District Collector Dr G Srijana said that on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi Muslims use this day to rekindle their faith, seeking inspiration from his exemplary character, wisdom and compassion. She also said that Milad-un-Nabi reinforces the message of peace, love and empathy promoting harmony within the Muslim community and fostering a better understanding of Islam’s core values among people of different beliefs.
The Collector extended greetings to the community people on this occasion. She said Kurnool stands as a symbol for unity where the people on par with caste and creed participate and spread harmony in the society.
Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated on a spiritual note in Nandyal also. People of this community offered special prayers, took out rallies and processions. Many of them have also offered communal meals and distributed food to the less fortunate, emphasising the importance of charity and unity. They also recited the verses from the Quran and shared stories of the Prophet’s life to deepen their understanding of his teachings.