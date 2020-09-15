Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be held without devotees in Yekantham

Tirupati: This year in conducting Brahmotsavams many changes took place in arrangements. And officials are gearing up the staff concerned for conducting mega religious fete in view of covid19 outbreak.

As usual Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has made elaborate security arrangements for forthcoming Brahmotsavams which will be held from September 17-27 in Tirumala hill shrine. For the first time, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Garuda Seva and on behalf of the AP State Government he would present Silk Vastram to Srivaru.

In this regard, TTD Chief Security and Vigilance officer Gopinath Jetti, and Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy directly inspected all the important places like Srivari four mada streets, Akilandam, shopping complex, Anndanam complex, vehicle parking areas.

It may be noted that following the Government of India COVID-19 protocol procedures TTD had decided to conduct Brahmotsavams without devotees in Yekantham. In the backdrop security and police officials have made few changes in bundobust arrangements.

Previously, police and TTD security had made security arrangements on a large scale mainly for crowd management, now the situation is different and tough, officials are going to allow only 15,000 pilgrims for Tirumala darshan as usual in Brahmotsavam days too. This time devotees could not witness the Vahana Sevas in Tirumala due to covid-19 guidelines.

Hence, Tirupati Urban Police and TTD vigilance department put their focus on Alipiri tollgate check post which is the road heading towards Tirumala. During Brahmotsavam days security officials will be allowed devotees who already got Darshan tickets only. c

In the meanwhile Purtasi Masam( auspicious days of Tirumala Sanivarulu) began from last Saturday. It is learned that in every Puratasi Masam devotees from TamilNadu used to come to the hill shrine for having Srivari Darshan. They have been believing that Puratasi Masam is an auspicious and holy period to visit Tirumala. This year to stop such a huge number of devotee arrival from Tamilnadu during Brahmotsavam days TTD made an appeal a few days ago that Tamil Devotee will not come to Tirumala till the Puratasi Masam ending. And asked to perform poojas in their homes and watch the Brahmotsavam Vahana Sevas through SVBC Channel live telecast.

Officials decided to deploy double the force at Alipiri Checkpost to restrict the devotees movement during the Brahmotsavam days. In those 10 days TTD will allow only on duty staff, darshan tickets purchased devotees to Tirumala after careful examination at Alipiri .

In Tirumala, officials will continue the security forces strength which was already at the hill shrine. Additional force would deploy on the day of Garuda Seva when the CM YS Jagan will visit Tirumala.