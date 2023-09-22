Master plan roads named after kings, saints and Alwars in Tirupati

Tirupati : To give recognition to kings, saints, Alwars and many others, who strived for the development of Tirupati city and the temple, who were in oblivion, city MLA and TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy decided to name the newly laid master plan road after the great people to remind the people of their crucial role in taking the popularity of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to new heights.

The 2-km long Chintalachenu master plan road was the first to be named after Pallava Queen Samavai, also known as Kadavan-Perundevi, who donated Bhoga to Tirumala temple in 614CE along with land and gold. The 15 master plan roads that were completed so far would be named after the great people.

Notable among them include Kulasekhara Alwar Margam from Konkachennaigunta to Thimminaidupalem; Rani Parantaka Devi Marg, the 60 ft road linking Padmavathi Nagar to Renigunta road; Goda Devi Margam, 80 ft master plan road from Cotton Mill to Karakambadi; Thiruppavai Margam, master plan road from Kothapalli L shape road to Petrol bunk on Karakambadi road; Gatti Devaraya Margam. 40 ft master plan road between Ambedkar colony to Autonagar; and Veera Narasinga Yadava Raya Margam, 40 ft road from Korlagunta Junction to Tirumala bypass road.

Other roads include Anatalwar Margam, Nammalwar Margam, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Margam, Sri Krishnadevaraya Margam, Periyalwar Margam, Tarigonda Vengamamba Margam, Tirumala Nambi Margam, Annamayya Margam, Purandaradasa Margam and Sri Paramacharya Chandrasekhar Saraswthi Margam. A devotee Raghava Chary hailed naming the roads after those, who developed the temple and spread Vaishnavism. He noted that it is interesting that none of the new roads were named after political leaders or national leaders.