Medical camp held for police family members

As part of International Women's Day celebrations, a medical camp was held for the family members of police personnel at the Police Parade Ground here on Monday.





Inaugurating the medical camp, Superintendent of Police Parameswar Reddy said that the health and welfare of family members of police was equally important for the department and added that during the weeklong celebrations, awareness on drug abuse, sexual harassment and eve teasing would be highlighted.





A team of doctors from various specialties examined the family members in the health camp while Tata Trust Cancer Hospital and Krishna Teja Dental Hospital also involved in the medical camp. District SP spouse Sai Prasanna, Additional SP (Crime) Vimala Kumari, Venkata Rao, Kulasekhar, DSPs, CIs, RIs and others present.



