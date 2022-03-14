MP Gurumoorthy urges Centre to set up PCS in Tirupati

Tirupati: MP M Gurumoorthy has urged the Centre to set up Public Charging Stations (PCS) in Tirupati as the density of population is heavy in temple city compared to other cities in the state. He raised the issue during zero hour in the Parliament session on Monday.

In a press release, the MP said he highlighted the need for setting up of PCS in temple city as thousands of pilgrims visit the city every day.

He said the Centre planned to convert all the vehicles as electric by 2030 as part of Go Green programme and encouraging usage of electric vehicles(EV) through schemes like FAME, PLI and had also set up a portal E–Amrit to boost consumer information and to solve queries related to EVs. As per Bureau of Energy Efficiency, he said a total of 1,028 PCS have already been installed throughout the country by January 2022 and the gap in the number of available PCS to the number of registered EVs is very high.

In view of increasing usage of EVs in the city, he stressed on the setting up of PCSs in Tirupati which will be encouraging people to buy more EVs as part of protecting environment.