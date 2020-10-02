Navaratri Brahmotsavams treat for Tirumala pilgrims

Tirumala: In a major move that is sure to cheer the devotees, the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams has decided to allow pilgrims for the Navaratri Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara, which will be held for nine days from October 16 to 25.



This decision was taken after a review meeting by Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy with district collector, revenue, police and TTD officials in Tirumala on Thursday.

Apart from the darshan ticket-holding devotees, limited number of bhajan and cultural troupes selected by TTD Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) and Dasa Sahitya Project will also be permitted to participate in the Brahmotsavams for performance of various devotional cultural programme during the Vahana Seva to be held daily in the morning and evening for nine days during Brahmotsavams. The meet decided to conduct the morning Vahana Seva of the annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams from 8 am to 10 am and the evening the Vahana Seva will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm, including the Garuda Seva which will be held on October 20.

On the sixth day of Brahmotsavams on October 21, Pushpaka Vimana Seva will be conducted while on the penultimate day on October 23, the procession of Golden Chariot will take place.

The annual fete concludes with Chakrasnanam in the holy Pushkarini (temple tank) on October 24. TTD will also conduct Floral and Photo exhibition at Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala on the special occasion of Navaratri Brahmotsavams.

Additional arrangements like setting up of thermal screening and foot operated sanitizers will be made at all galleries on the Mada streets around the shrine for the devotees.

For the smooth conduct of Vahana sevas and regulate the pilgrim crowd, limited number of police and Srivari Seva Volunteers will be deployed while the TTD Annaprasadam wing will make the necessary arrangements for food keeping in view the number of devotees, duty staff, including TTD, Bhajan troupes and also police.

Sufficient stock of laddu prasadam will also be kept ready for the Brahmotsavams event.

It may be noted here that due to Adika Masam which occurs once in three years, the Tirumala temple Brahmotsavams will be held twice i.e Nija Brahmotsavams in September and Alankar Brahmotsavams in October which will be with no Dwajarohanam, Avarohanam and Maha Rathm (wooden chariot) procession.

Additional CVSO Siva Kumar Reddy, ASP Muniramaiah, Assistant Collector Vishnucharan, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy, Temple DyEO Harindranath and other HoDs were also present.