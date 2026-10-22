Navaratri Brahmotsavams: TTD distributes 22.60 lakh Anna Prasadam packets

Tirumala: TTD distributed 22.60 lakh Anna Prasadam packets and sold 34.34 lakh laddus during the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams, which concluded successfully with sacred Chakrasnanam at Tirumala on Tuesday.

Addressing the media along with Executive Officer M Ravichandra and other officials at Annamayya Bhavan TTD chairman B R Naidu said, the mega event was conducted smoothly through the coordinated efforts of various departments. Devotees from across the world witnessed the Moola Virat and Vahana Sevas comfortably. Despite continuous heavy rain on Garuda Seva day, devotees participated in the sacred event with devotion, while officials and staff performed their duties wearing raincoats.

According to TTD, 6.46 lakh devotees had Srivari darshan between October 12 and 19, while hundi offerings amounted to Rs 25.79 crore. Around 2.44 lakh devotees offered tonsure during the period. The APSRTC operated 13,608 trips from Tirupati to Tirumala, carrying 4.01 lakh devotees, and 13,667 return trips, transporting five lakh devotees. TTD’s transport wing deployed 39 electric buses and carried around seven lakh devotees in 6,900 trips over the ten-day period.

Naidu said the arrangements made for Garuda Seva received positive feedback from pilgrims. About 6,777 artistes from 252 troupes representing 26 states, along with Qatar and Dubai, presented cultural programmes before the Vahana Sevas. On Garuda Seva day, 863 artistes from 31 troupes representing 17 states performed. The TTD EO felicitated four outstanding cultural troupes every day.

He added that floral decorations in Tirumala used around 60 tonnes of flowers, five lakh cut flowers and 80,000 seasonal flowers. Electric illuminations in Tirumala and Tirupati attracted devotees, while 36 large digital screens helped pilgrims watch the Vahana Sevas. SVBC telecast the celebrations worldwide in enhanced quality, with commentary by eminent scholars.

Around 4,500 Srivari Seva volunteers rendered services during the nine-day festival. Medical arrangements included 75 doctors, 10 Srivari Arogya Seva doctors, 60 paramedical staff, 20 ambulances and four mobile clinics. Security was provided by 2,800 police personnel and 2,000 vigilance staff, with an additional 1,000 police personnel deployed on Garuda Seva day.

The chairman said TTD implemented safety measures for elephants, cows, horses and bulls participating in the Vahana Sevas. Devotees were prohibited from directly seeking blessings from elephants to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and animals.

Naidu said that around 600 TTD employees from various departments in Tirupati rendered special services during Garuda Seva. Sectoral and in-charge officers monitored pilgrim facilities round the clock. Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO KV Murali Krishna and other officials were present at the media conference.