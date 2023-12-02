Nellore: Take all precautionary measures, Collector M Harinarayanan tells officials

Nellore : In the wake of the warning issued by Meteorological department on the cyclonic storm expected on December 3, 4 and 5, the district administration has been put on high alert.

As part of the initiative, a round-the-clock control room with No. 1077 will be functioning from December 2 to 7 at the Collectorate. Seven employees will be attending phone calls at the control room at the Collector’s office and coordinate with the officials concerned for redressing the issues.

The administration has issued orders cancelling the holidays of the staff. District Collector M Harinarayanan conducted a video-conference from his camp office here on Friday and alerted the officials to take all precautionary measures.

He directed the RDOs to set up coordination committees with the staff from revenue and police departments at mandal levels in the interest of rescuing the people and cattle. The Collector ordered the officials not to leave the headquarters. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who neglect their duties.

He directed the irrigation officials to monitor the situation at Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs by recording the data of inflows received.

He cautioned that officials to keep a watch on Alluru, Kaligiri, Gandipalem, Rallapadu and Servepalle tanks as there will be a possibility of those tanks brimming at dangerous levels. People residing in low-lying areas should be shifted to rehabilitation camps.

The collector appealed to the fishermen not to venture in to the sea and to people not to venture crossing the streams, rivulets and other water bodies.