Peddireddi assures drinking water supply for drought-hit mandals

Chittoor: Drinking water will be provided for the drought-hit mandals like Madanapalle, Thamballapalli, Punganur, Palamaner, Piler and Kuppam through Gandikota reservoir with an estimated outlay of Rs 380 crore, according to P Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Energy, Forest and Mines.

Stage has been set to provide drinking water through pipelines to each house in these mandals for which the preliminary work of the project has been completed, the Minister said.

Speaking to the mediapersons at Punganur on Tuesday, Peddireddi said that he has successfully completed his five-day Ward Baata in Punganur municipality covering all the wards for redressing the public issues on the spot mostly.

“It is an opportunity to learn about the problems being faced by the people and the Ward Baata helped me to interact with the residents,” the Minister said.

He said the residents of all the wards in the town came forward enthusiastically to explain the issues they were facing.

He further said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been sanctioning the required funds for all the developmental schemes pertaining to the Punganur Assembly constituency.

He said that drinking water would be supplied to Kuppam shortly through HNSS Kuppam branch canal. He exuded confidence that the YSRCP would easily win the Kuppam Assembly seat in 2024 Assembly elections. The Kuppam result would pave the way for the retirement of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from politics, he said. Earlier, the Energy Minister laid the foundation stone for Punganur-Madanapalle highway.

TTD Trust Board member P Ashok Kumar, YSRCP leaders Venkat Reddy, Nagabhushanam, Punganur Municipal Commissioner Narasimha Yadav and others were present